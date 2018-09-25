Pirates' Jordan Luplow: Heads to bench Tuesday
Luplow is not in the lineup Tuesday against the Cubs, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Luplow has just one hit over his last seven starts (1-for-25), so he'll head to the bench to clear his head while Pablo Reyes, who homered in Monday's win, picks up a start in right field in his place.
