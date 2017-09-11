Luplow is out of the lineup Monday against the Brewers.

Luplow will be confined to the bench for a third straight contest, which has come after a seven-game stretch in which he went 8-for-26 at the plate with two home runs and seven RBI. Though the Pirates have faded from the playoff picture, it appears manager Clint Hurdle is still planning on having Starling Marte, Andrew McCutchen and a now-healthy Gregory Polanco serve as his everyday outfield trio, leaving scant at-bats available for Luplow.