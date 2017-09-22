Play

Luplow is out of the lineup against the Cardinals on Friday.

Luplow will occupy a seat on the bench for the series opener as Gregory Polanco draws the assignment in right. The 23-year-old has started seven of the past eight games, going 5-for-25 at the plate, while earning time in each corner outfield spot.

