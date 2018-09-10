Pirates' Jordan Luplow: Opportunity knocks
Luplow is inline to see an uptick in playing time following the season-ending injury to Gregory Polanco.
Luplow, Pablo Reyes and occasionally Jose Osuna all figure to comprise a right field timeshare with Polanco (shoulder, knee) out for the season. Luplow, who has hit 31 homers in 205 minor league games over the last two years, has three home runs in 54 at-bats for Pittsburgh in 2018. He's currently hitting just .204, but the average figures to improve with consistent playing time. He'll likely never get a better opportunity to prove himself at the big league level than the current one.
