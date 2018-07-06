Pirates' Jordan Luplow: Recalled from Triple-A
Luplow was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.
The Pirates sent down Wednesday's starter Clay Holmes, and will take the opportunity to bring up Luplow, who is essentially big-league ready, to serve as a right-handed bat off the bench. He has a .911 OPS against lefties in 72 at-bats this year at Triple-A, and will be the go-to option off the bench against southpaws while he is up.
