Luplow was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Friday.

The Pirates sent down Wednesday's starter Clay Holmes, and will take the opportunity to bring up Luplow, who is essentially big-league ready, to serve as a right-handed bat off the bench. He has a .911 OPS against lefties in 72 at-bats this year at Triple-A, and will be the go-to option off the bench against southpaws while he is up.

