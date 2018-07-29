Pirates' Jordan Luplow: Returns to bench
Luplow is out of the lineup Sunday against the Mets.
Luplow will head to the bench following four consecutive starts in left field in place of the injured Corey Dickerson (hamstring), who was officially placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday. Though he looks like he might act as Dickerson's primary replacement for now, Luplow will need to perform well to stave off Austin Meadows, who returned to the majors after a two-week pit stop at Triple-A Indianapolis. Meadows will draw the start in left field in the series finale.
