Luplow underwent an appendectomy Thursday and will miss the remainder of the season.

The procedure typically carries a 2-to-4 week recovery period, ruling Luplow out for the remainder of the season but giving him plenty of time to get ready for spring training. Through 37 games with the Pirates this season, the 25-year-old outfielder hit .185/.272/.359 with three homers and two steals.

