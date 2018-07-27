Pirates' Jordan Luplow: Strong game Thursday
Luplow went 2-for-5 with an RBI triple against the Mets on Thursday.
He also made a pair of sparkling defensive plays in PNC Park's spacious left field. Luplow could see another start Friday if Corey Dickerson (hamstring) remains out. The 24-year-old carries an .892 OPS against minor-league left-handed pitching in 2018 and the team faces veteran southpaw Jason Vargas.
