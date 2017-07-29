Luplow went 0-for-3 with a pair of strikeouts in his major-league debut Friday.

The outfielder also misplayed a double into a triple, drawing the post-game ire of manager Clint Hurdle. Luplow will likely get another chance to start, perhaps as soon as Saturday, but the rookie will probably be on a short leash.

More News
CBS Sports Shop
MLB Opening Day
SHOP NOW
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories
    Jonah Keri Podcast