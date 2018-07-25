Pirates' Jordan Luplow: Tabbed for leadoff duties
Luplow will start in left field and man the leadoff spot Wednesday against the Indians.
Luplow will enter the starting nine with Corey Dickerson tending to a mild hamstring injury. Though he'll occupy a prominent lineup spot, Luplow won't make for an overly appealing DFS play while he matches up against Indians All-Star pitcher Trevor Bauer.
