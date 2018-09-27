Luplow is not in the lineup Thursday against the Cubs.

Luplow will hit the bench for Thursday's series finale after going 1-for-4 with a triple and a run scored in Wednesday's loss. The young outfielder is hitting .185/.272/.359 with three homers and two stolen bases through 37 games with the Pirates this season. Jose Osuna is starting in right field and hitting fifth in this one.

