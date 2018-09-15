Luplow went 1-for-3 with an RBI triple and a stolen base Friday in Milwaukee, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.

He's the early frontrunner to fill in for right fielder Gregory Polanco (shoulder, knee) during the first weeks or months of 2019 and will see time in right field for the rest of 2018, along with Adam Frazier and Pablo Reyes. 'Luplow is going to be the beneficiary of the most time out there," manager Clint Hurdle said. "You're going to see Frazier out there when we want Frazier and Kramer in the lineup because there's only one can play second base. Reyes might find his way out there."

