Luplow went 2-for-4 with two solo home runs in the second game of Saturday's doubleheader.

They were his first two blasts of the season at the big-league level. His first came in the seventh inning off Dan Jennings and cleared the center-field fence. The second lifted an eighth-inning Aaron Wilkerson pitch into the left-field bleachers. Luplow was merely giving Starling Marte a breather in the second contest of the twin bill and, despite a sparkling Triple-A Indianapolis line of .297/.382/.487 in 314 plate appearances, doesn't profile for frequent work. He's had trouble getting consistent opportunities or translating any of that plate success at the highest level during his 33-game sample size.