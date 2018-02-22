Pirates' Jordan Luplow: Vying for fourth outfielder role
Luplow is in the mix for a reserve outfielder role on the big league roster this spring, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
The outfield prospect initially seemed to be in the mix for regular playing time in left field at the start of spring training, but that largely out of the question now that Corey Dickerson is in town. The 24-year-old wrecked minor-league pitching last season, producing an OPS north of .900 at both Double- and Triple-A, but he struggled a bit with big-league pitching to the tune of a .205 batting average. Bryce Brentz, Daniel Nava (back) and Michael Saunders also seem to be in the mix to be the fourth outfielder, but Luplow arguably has more upside than most of them. The biggest thing working against Luplow is that he has two options remaining, so there's a chance that the Pirates simply send him back to the minors for more seasoning instead of exposing players without options -- like Brentz -- to waivers.
