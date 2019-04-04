Lyles (side) was activated from the 10-day injured list ahead of his scheduled start Thursday against the Reds, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

As expected, Lyles is set to make his 2019 debut after getting through a simulated game with no issues over the weekend. The right-hander operated as a swingman last season, posting a 4.79 ERA and 40 strikeouts in 47 innings as a starter (eight starts). Corey Dickerson (shoulder) was sent to the IL in a corresponding move.