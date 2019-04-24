Lyles (hand) is slated to start Wednesday's game against the Diamondbacks.

Lyles' previous outing Friday against the Giants came to an end after six shutout innings when he bruised his pitching hand while trying to knock down a comebacker to the mound. His removal was merely for precautionary purposes, as Lyles proceeded to play catch a day later without issue. He'll now return to action on his normal four days' rest and will bring a shiny 0.53 ERA and 0.88 WHIP into the contest.

