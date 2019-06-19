Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Completes simulated game
Lyles (hamstring) tossed a four-inning simulated game Tuesday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.
Rather than sending Lyles out on a rehab assignment, the Pirates elected to keep the right-hander on hand in Pittsburgh to test out his tight left hamstring in front of the team's medical staff. Manager Clint Hurdle said afterward that Lyles' next step is "to be determined," but if his hamstring responds well to the simulated-game action, he could return from the 10-day injured list to rejoin the rotation as soon as Sunday against the Padres. Steven Brault and Mitch Keller are the other candidates to take the hill that day if Lyles needs more time to recover from the injury.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...