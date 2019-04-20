Lyles was lifted from Friday's game against the Giants due to a bruised right hand, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports. He allowed four hits and a walk and struck out six over six scoreless innings and left in line for the victory.

A comebacker deflected off Lyles' pitching hand in the sixth inning, and although the Pirates still managed to turn a double play, it would end up knocking Lyles out of the contest. Given the nature of the injury, he should be in a good position to make his next start Wednesday against Arizona.