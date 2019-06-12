Lyles (hamstring) is expected to rejoin the Pirates' rotation next week, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Lyles landed on the injured list earlier in the week, but it sounds like his stay on the shelf will be a short one. Assuming everything goes off without a hitch during his scheduled bullpen session this weekend, Lyles could be cleared to return when first eligible (June 19).

