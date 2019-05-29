Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Expects to make next start
Lyles (hamstring) said he expects to make his next scheduled start Sunday against the Brewers, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Lyles exited Tuesday's game against the Reds with left hamstring discomfort, but it doesn't sound like the issue will force him to miss a turn through the rotation after he was able to play catch with no issues Wednesday. Despite the right-hander's optimism, the Pirates will likely wait and see how Lyles responds to a bullpen later in the week before confirming his status for Sunday's start.
