Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Fans 12 in win
Lyles (4-1) struck out 12 batters and allowed one run on five hits and a walk in seven innings, earning the win in Friday's 5-3 win over the Padres.
Lyles' strong performance pushed his ERA down to 1.97 to go with a 1.05 WHIP in 45.2 innings this season. He's struck out 47 batters. Lyles has allowed exactly one run in his last three starts and will look to continue his dominant pitching at home versus the Rockies on Thursday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
FBT Podcast: Buying the breakouts?
Ready to get dialed into Week 9? We are. We also talk about breakouts we are buying into, rankings...
-
Week 9: Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Week 9 Preview: Two-start pitchers
The waiver wire options for Week 9 are pretty boring, but Scott White says boring might make...
-
Week 9 Preview: Sleeper hitters
The recent prospect call-ups aren't just exciting pickups. Most are advisable starters for...
-
Waivers: Riley, Calhoun state case
If you haven't made a point to add Austin Riley or Willie Calhoun yet, you may be running out...
-
Prospects: Gallen making his pitch
Our Scott White tries to pinpoint the next big call-up, turning his attention to a surprising...