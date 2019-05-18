Lyles (4-1) struck out 12 batters and allowed one run on five hits and a walk in seven innings, earning the win in Friday's 5-3 win over the Padres.

Lyles' strong performance pushed his ERA down to 1.97 to go with a 1.05 WHIP in 45.2 innings this season. He's struck out 47 batters. Lyles has allowed exactly one run in his last three starts and will look to continue his dominant pitching at home versus the Rockies on Thursday.