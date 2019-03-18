Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Fires successful sim game
Lyles (side) threw a successful four-inning simulated game Monday, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.
Lyles, who was removed from his previous Grapefruit League appearance due to a side cramp, fired 60 pitches in Monday's session and reported no issues afterwards. Assuming he checks out OK in the coming days, Lyles could rejoin the rotation later in the week. He's the leading candidate to open the season as the Pirates' fifth starter.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Sleepers 2.0
These 10 sleepers are way too low in the consensus rankings according to Heath Cummings. Snag...
-
Breakouts 2.0
Heath Cummings shares the upside of eight more breakouts. These could be next year's early-round...
-
Auction nomination strategies
Trying to figure out the best way to navigate an auction? Here are some tips to make the best...
-
Fantasy Baseball: rankings, top sleepers
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
One of the industry's most recognizable leagues recently held its draft, and Scott White thinks...