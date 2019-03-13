Pirates' Jordan Lyles: In lead for final rotation spot
Pittsburgh general manager Neal Huntington said Tuesday that Lyles (side) has the "inside track" for the team's fifth starter's spot.
Huntington made the statement prior to the right-hander's Tuesday start. Lyles, who has allowed six runs in 10 innings, felt some tightness due to cramping in his right side and decided not to return for his scheduled third inning. Lyles compiled a 4.11 ERA in 87.2 innings last year and could see plenty of opportunity with Pittsburgh, provided he can stay healthy.
