Lyles allowed three runs on five hits with five strikeouts and four walks across three innings during a no-decision against the Brewers on Saturday.

While he did yield a run per inning in this outing, Lyles departed more because of pitch count than ineffectiveness. He needed 92 pitches to get through just three frames, which is the most any starter in the league has thrown through the first three innings of a game this season. The Brewers worked deep counts the entire afternoon, and Pirates pitching walked nine batters. Lyles remains 5-3 with a 3.64 ERA, 1.23 WHIP and 66 strikeouts in 64.1 innings this season. His next start will be at the Braves on Thursday.