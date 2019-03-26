Lyles will travel with the Pirates to Cincinnati before a decision is made regarding his status for the start of the season, Nubyjas Wilborn of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Lyles missed time earlier in camp due to a side issue. While the right-hander appears to be fully healthy, the Pirates apparently want him to build his pitch count up to 90 before making his regular-season debut, per Wilborn. The Pirates could proceed with a four-man rotation until April 7. Once built up, Lyles will assume his role as the team's fifth starter.