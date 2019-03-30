Lyles (side) rejoined the Pirates on Saturday after completing a simulated game and light bullpen session at extended spring training a day earlier, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Lyles covered six innings (92 pitches) in the simulated game, then threw eight more out of the bullpen to bring his count up to 100. That pitch count suggests Lyles is ready to handle a starter's workload, but the Pirates have yet to indicate when he'll come off the 10-day injured list. The team will first have a need for a fifth starter April 7 against the Reds, so Lyles could be lined up to pitch that day.