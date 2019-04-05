Lyles didn't factor into the decision against the Reds on Thursday, scattering three hits over five innings, striking out two and walking three as the Pirates won 2-0.

Lyles posted a solid line after getting activated from the injured list ahead of this start, but was removed after tossing 80 pitches with the contest still scoreless, costing him a chance at grabbing the win. He posted a 4.11 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP over 87.2 innings between the Brewers and the Padres last season, and is currently slated to take the hill next against the Cubs on the road on Thursday.