Pirates' Jordan Lyles: No-decision in first start
Lyles didn't factor into the decision against the Reds on Thursday, scattering three hits over five innings, striking out two and walking three as the Pirates won 2-0.
Lyles posted a solid line after getting activated from the injured list ahead of this start, but was removed after tossing 80 pitches with the contest still scoreless, costing him a chance at grabbing the win. He posted a 4.11 ERA and a 1.27 WHIP over 87.2 innings between the Brewers and the Padres last season, and is currently slated to take the hill next against the Cubs on the road on Thursday.
