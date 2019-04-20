Lyles (hand) played catch Saturday and is preparing for his next start, Bill Brink of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Lyles was pulled from Friday's start against the Giants with a bruised right hand after being hit by a comebacker, but his quick return to throwing indicates it's not a major issue. The 28-year-old has been lights out with a 0.53 ERA, 0.88 WHIP and 18:5 K:BB over 17 innings and next lines up to start Wednesday against the Diamondbacks, if healthy.