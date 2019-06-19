Lyles (hamstring) will make a minor-league rehab start Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Lyles completed a four-inning simulated game earlier in the week, but he'll need at least one more tune-up before returning from the injured list. The right-hander is slated to throw six innings or 85 pitches with an undetermined affiliate, and if everything goes as planned, he could be cleared to join the big-league rotation next weekend against the Brewers. In the meantime, Steven Brault is expected to make one more spot start in place of Lyles on Sunday.

More News
Our Latest Stories