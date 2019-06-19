Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Rehab start set for Sunday
Lyles (hamstring) will make a minor-league rehab start Sunday, Jason Mackey of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Lyles completed a four-inning simulated game earlier in the week, but he'll need at least one more tune-up before returning from the injured list. The right-hander is slated to throw six innings or 85 pitches with an undetermined affiliate, and if everything goes as planned, he could be cleared to join the big-league rotation next weekend against the Brewers. In the meantime, Steven Brault is expected to make one more spot start in place of Lyles on Sunday.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospect Call Up: Gallen's turn
Minor-league breakout Zac Gallen becomes the latest promising arm to get a shot in the Marlins...
-
Waivers and Tuesday's winners/losers
Heath Cummings tries to catch you up on a busy Tuesday night in baseball with waiver advice...
-
Roto trade chart (top 250)
As several big name bats return to active duty, their trade value can be difficult to gauge....
-
Rookie hitters: ranks & tiers
Heath Cummings ranks the rookie hitters for the rest of the season, starting with Fernando...
-
Waiver Wire plus winners & losers
Heath Cummings tells you who you should add after Monday's action, starting with Cavan Big...
-
Ranking the top 30 IL stashes
Several high-profile players are gearing up to return from lengthy IL stints, which could make...