General manager Neal Huntington said prior to Saturday's Grapefruit League game against the Orioles that Lyles (side) still has the "inside track" on the final opening in Pittsburgh's rotation, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Lyles likely strengthened his hold on the No. 5 gig by turning in a solid, if unspectacular showing Saturday, scattering three runs on seven hits over five innings while walking none and striking out five. Assuming Lyles reports no renewed pain in his side coming out of the outing, he should enter the season with no pitch-count limitations after working deep into Saturday's start. One of Steven Brault and Nick Kingham, the other competitors for the final rotation spot, will likely handle a long-relief role if Lyles' health isn't a concern.