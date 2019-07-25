Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Roughed up again
Lyles (5-7) allowed eight runs (five earned) on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts across 1.2 innings while suffering an embarrassing defeat against the Cardinals on Wednesday.
After a 1-2-3 first inning, things just absolutely came apart during the second. The frame started with an error, but then the Cardinals posts four extra-base hits, including two homers before Lyles recorded the first out. Then he allowed a walk, double, single and another homer. Lyles only registered a second out in the frame because the Pirates threw a runner out at the plate. The error did him no favors to start the inning, but that doesn't account for allowing six extra-base hits in one frame. Lyles has been a mess recently, giving up at least seven runs in three of his last four starts. He has also lost six straight decisions, as he's fallen to 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 82.1 innings. He will attempt to get out of this terrible funk Monday at the Reds.
More News
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Strikes out seven in no-decision•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Struggles again against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Stumbles against Cubs•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Takes loss despite quality start•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Set for Saturday's start•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Returning Saturday•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.
-
Week 18 Fantasy baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start