Lyles (5-7) allowed eight runs (five earned) on seven hits with one walk and three strikeouts across 1.2 innings while suffering an embarrassing defeat against the Cardinals on Wednesday.

After a 1-2-3 first inning, things just absolutely came apart during the second. The frame started with an error, but then the Cardinals posts four extra-base hits, including two homers before Lyles recorded the first out. Then he allowed a walk, double, single and another homer. Lyles only registered a second out in the frame because the Pirates threw a runner out at the plate. The error did him no favors to start the inning, but that doesn't account for allowing six extra-base hits in one frame. Lyles has been a mess recently, giving up at least seven runs in three of his last four starts. He has also lost six straight decisions, as he's fallen to 5-7 with a 5.36 ERA, 1.47 WHIP and 90 strikeouts in 82.1 innings. He will attempt to get out of this terrible funk Monday at the Reds.