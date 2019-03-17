Lyles (side) is scheduled to throw a four-inning simulated game Monday, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Lyles was removed from his previous Grapefruit League appearance because of a side cramp, but the issue hasn't affected his schedule very much. Rather than pitch in a spring game Monday, Lyles will fire four simulated innings on a back field. Assuming everything goes off without a hitch, the right-hander could rejoin the rotation later in the week. Lyles has a good chance to open the season as Pittsburgh's fifth starter if he proves healthy.

