Lyles (hamstring) was activated from the injured list in advance of Saturday's start against the Brewers.

Lyles had a run of excellence earlier this season, but logged a 7.71 ERA, 1.66 WHIP and 19:8 K:BB in 18.2 innings (four starts) prior to landing on the injured list. He went 5.1 innings (84 pitches) in a rehab start at Triple-A on June 23, so he should be able to pitch without restrictions.