Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Set for weekend start
Lyles (hamstring) is expected to re-join the rotation during the team's weekend series in Milwaukee, DK Pittsburgh Sports reports.
He pitched well in a rehab tilt Sunday, limiting Triple-A Pawtucket to one run on two hits in 5.1 innings. The righty threw 84 pitches, striking out seven while walking three. Prior to going on the IL, Lyle had registered a 6.93 ERA in his last three starts. Because he's allowed seven earned runs in nine innings to the Brewers in two starts this season, fantasy owners may want to consider keeping him benched this weekend in Milwaukee.
