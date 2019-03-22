Lyles (side) is scheduled to start Saturday's split-squad game against the Phillies, John Perrotto of DKPittsburghSports.com reports.

Lyles threw a four-inning, 60-pitch simulated game Monday, clearing the way for his return to Grapefruit League action. The 28-year-old is the leading candidate to begin the season as the Pirates' fifth starter, assuming all goes well Saturday.

More News
Our Latest Stories