Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Signs with Pirates
Lyles agreed to a contract with the Pirates on Tuesday, pending a physical, Jon Heyman of FancredSports.com reports.
Lyles has found a new home in the NL Central after the Brewers declined his club option following the 2018 campaign. The 28-year-old right-hander spent time in San Diego and Milwaukee last season, posting a combined 4.11 ERA, 1.27 WHIP and 84:28 K:BB across 87.2 innings (eight starts, 35 appearances). He'll compete for a rotation spot during spring training, though he's likely on the outside looking in given his career 5.28 ERA over 115 starts.
