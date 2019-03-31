Lyles (side) will make his 2019 debut Thursday against the Reds, Rob Biertempfel of The Athletic reports.

Lyles completed a simulated game and bullpen session at extended spring training Friday, throwing a total of 100 pitches. In the aftermath, he apparently feels well enough to make his season-debut, which will come at home in pitcher-friendly PNC Park. Lyles operated as a swingman last season and recorded a 4.79 ERA with 40 strikeouts across 47 innings of work as a starter.