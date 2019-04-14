Lyles will make his next start Friday against the Giants, Adam Berry of MLB.com reports.

Lyles initially lined up to pitch Wednesday in Detroit, but with two off days this week and Chris Archer beginning to serve his five-game suspension, the Pirates decided to shuffle their rotation a bit. Lyles has been fantastic through his first two starts with a 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 12:4 K:BB across 11 innings.