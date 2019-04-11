Lyles (1-0) allowed one run on three hits while striking out 10 and walking only one across six innings in a victory against the Cubs on Wednesday.

The only real blemish against Lyles was a homer to Jason Heyward in the fifth. The other two hits he yielded were singles. Lyles has been incredible to open the season, posting more than a strikeout per inning and an ERA below 1.00. Overall, he is 1-0 with a 0.82 ERA, 0.91 WHIP and 12 strikeouts in 11 innings through two starts. Lyles' next start should be against the Tigers.