Lyles allowed one run on seven hits with one walk and seven strikeouts across 5.2 innings during a no-decision against the Phillies on Friday.

After a couple really poor starts from Lyles, this is what owners wanted to see in his response. This outing stopped a two-game streak where Lyles had allowed 14 total runs. The veteran yielded a single and double in the first inning, but after that, he barely allowed any traffic on the bases. The lone run he permitted was a solo homer. Lyles is 5-6 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 87 strikeouts in 80.2 innings this season.