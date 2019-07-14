Lyles (5-6) allowed seven runs on four hits four walks and two strikeouts while completing only two-thirds of an inning and suffered a defeat against the Cubs on Friday.

The great start the 28-year-old had to the season if officially gone because of two horrific outings in a row against the Cubs. Lyles has yielded 14 runs and 14 hits in his last 4.2 innings across two starts versus the Cubs, losing both games. It wasn't too long ago that Lyles' ERA was below 3.00, and prior to his last two starts, his ERA sat at 3.71. It's escalated to 5.16 after these two disasters. He is 5-6 with a 1.40 WHIP, .255 batting average against and 80 strikeouts in 75 innings this season. Lyles will look to get on track Friday at home against the Phillies.