Lyles (5-5) allowed seven earned runs on 10 hits and one walk while striking out seven across four innings to take the loss Thursday against the Cubs.

Lyles stumbled immediately, allowing a solo home run to Kris Bryant -- the third batter of the game -- in the first inning. Things didn't improve from there as he allowed two more home runs prior to being pulled with runners on first and second base in the fifth frame. The one positive from the performance was Lyles' ability to generate swings and misses as he had 14 swinging strikes on 78 total pitches. He enters the All-Star break with a 4.36 ERA and 1.30 WHIP with 78 strikeouts across 74.1 innings.