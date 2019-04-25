Lyles (2-1) allowed five runs (four earned) on eight hits with three strikeouts and zero walks across five innings in a loss to the Diamondbacks on Wednesday.

Considering he yielded just one run in his first 17 innings of the year, Lyles was probably due for one of these starts simply because of the law of averages. He induced just six swinging strikes, and the eight hits he allowed were more than from his previous two starts combined. Despite the loss, Lyles is still 2-1 with a 2.05 ERA, 1.05 WHIP and 21 strikeouts in 22 innings this season. His next scheduled start will be Tuesday on the road against the Rangers.