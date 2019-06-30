Lyles (5-4) took the loss in Saturday's 3-1 defeat at the hands of the Brewers, allowing three runs on five hits and two walks over six innings while striking out five.

The right-hander made a strong return from the hamstring strain that landed him on the IL as he took the mound for the first time since June 8, but a lack of run support doomed Lyles to the loss column. He'll carry a 3.71 ERA and 71:26 K:BB through 70.1 innings into his next outing Thursday, at home against the Cubs.