Lyles allowed one run on one hit and a walk in two innings Monday. He struck out one batter.

He gave up a line drive homer to Bryce Brentz in an otherwise strong debut. Lyles is set to battle Nick Kingham, Steven Brault and perhaps Rookie Davis for the team's fifth starter's spot. He likely has an advantage in the competition as he was signed to a $2.05 million deal in the offseason. Lyles has totaled 18 starts in the past three seasons and his 4.11 ERA in 2018 was more than one run better than his career mark of 5.28.