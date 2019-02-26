Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Takes to mound Monday
Lyles allowed one run on one hit and a walk in two innings Monday. He struck out one batter.
He gave up a line drive homer to Bryce Brentz in an otherwise strong debut. Lyles is set to battle Nick Kingham, Steven Brault and perhaps Rookie Davis for the team's fifth starter's spot. He likely has an advantage in the competition as he was signed to a $2.05 million deal in the offseason. Lyles has totaled 18 starts in the past three seasons and his 4.11 ERA in 2018 was more than one run better than his career mark of 5.28.
More News
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Early frontrunner for rotation spot•
-
Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Signs with Pirates•
-
Jordan Lyles: Has 2019 option declined•
-
Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Throws scoreless inning•
-
Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Fires 2.2 scoreless innings Tuesday•
-
Brewers' Jordan Lyles: Officially activated•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Fantasy Baseball breakouts, picks, sims
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
2019 Fantasy baseball pitching prospects
Scott White is an award-winning Fantasy Baseball analyst
-
Spring Notes: Yankees 1B battle heats up
From Clayton Kershaw's health to Madison Bumgarner's bad outing to Jung Ho Kang's two homer...
-
2019 Fantasy Baseball sleepers, rankings
SportsLine simulated the 2019 MLB season 10,000 times and identified must-draft Fantasy Baseball...
-
Fantasy baseball 2019 rankings, busts
SportsLine simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and warns of some potential busts
-
AL-only Rotisserie auction
Aces, steals and saves all came at a premium in this deepest in formats. Scott White reflects...