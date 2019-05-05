Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Turns in quality start
Lyles surrendered one run on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 6.2 innings Sunday against Oakland. He wouldn't factor into the decision.
Lyles cruised through six scoreless innings before giving up his only run on a single to left in the seventh. His offense didn't help him out in this one, plating just one run through the first 12 innings of the contest before rallying for a four-run 13th inning. Though he didn't pick up the win, Lyles' now owns a 2.20 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 32.2 innings this season.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 7
It's not the best week for sleeper hitters, according to Scott White, but here are 10 players...
-
Week 7 two-start pitcher rankings
There's a crowded list of two-start options in what figures to be a busy Week 7. Scott White...
-
Week 7 Fantasy Baseball rankings, picks
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball trade chart, best picks
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
FBT Podcast: Fantasy Jeopardy, Week 7
The Fantasy Baseball Today Podcast crew breaks down buy-low opportunities, Thursday's highlights,...
-
Roto trade values, updated rankings
What would be a fair offer for Cody Bellinger right about now? Scott White assigns a trade...