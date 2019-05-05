Lyles surrendered one run on five hits and three walks while striking out three over 6.2 innings Sunday against Oakland. He wouldn't factor into the decision.

Lyles cruised through six scoreless innings before giving up his only run on a single to left in the seventh. His offense didn't help him out in this one, plating just one run through the first 12 innings of the contest before rallying for a four-run 13th inning. Though he didn't pick up the win, Lyles' now owns a 2.20 ERA and 1.16 WHIP with 29 strikeouts over 32.2 innings this season.