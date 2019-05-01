Lyles allowed two runs on three hits with four walks and five strikeouts across four innings in a no-decision against the Rangers on Tuesday.

The right-hander didn't necessarily pitch poorly, but his four walks elevated his pitch count to 96 through four innings. That led to an early exit and one of the Rangers' two runs. Still, Lyles has been a pleasant surprise this season. He is 2-1 with a 2.42 ERA, 1.15 WHIP and 26 strikeouts in 26 innings, which are great numbers for a No. 5 starter. He should get another crack at the Rangers in his next start Tuesday at home.