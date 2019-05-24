Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Wins despite allowing six runs
Lyles (5-1) earned the win despite allowing six runs on seven hits and one walk across 5.2 innings Thursday against the Rockies. He struck out six.
Staked to a big lead and a shutout heading into the sixth inning, Lyles crumbled as he allowed six runs on five hits and a walk before his removal with two outs. Still, his team went on to pad the lead to preserve his fifth win of the season. Lyles had been outstanding prior to this effort and still owns a shiny 2.81 ERA heading into his next start against the Reds.
