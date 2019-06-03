Lyles (5-3) allowed four runs on eight hits with five strikeouts and one walk across six innings while taking a loss against the Brewers on Sunday.

The 28-year-old lost his second straight start, and again a homer largely contributed to the loss. Lyles has done a great job overall keeping the ball in the park this year, but he's allowed two homers in his last 10 innings. He is 5-3 with a 3.38 ERA, 1.14 WHIP and 61 strikeouts in 61.1 innings this season. Lyles will receive another crack at the Brewers in his next start Saturday.