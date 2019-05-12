Pirates' Jordan Lyles: Yields one hit in victory
Lyles allowed one run on one hit with six strikeouts and three walks across six innings to earn a victory against the Cardinals on Saturday.
The 26-year-old continued his masterful start to the season, turning in perhaps his best outing of the year. While he did give up three walks, one of which came around to score, Lyles yielded a season-low one hit. In his last two outings, he's allowed two runs in 12.2 innings. Overall, Lyles is 3-1 with a 2.09 ERA, 1.09 WHIP and 35 strikeouts in 38.2 innings this season. His next start is expected to come Thursday at the Padres.
